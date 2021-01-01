3pcs/set Carburetor Carbon Dirt Jet Remove Cleaner Torch Tip Cleaner Tool

These cleaning needles and brushes are available for removing tiny dirt in small equipment, such as auto motorcycles, ATVs, moped welder carb and other power sport carburetors. The cleaning tool kits include wires, file, needles and brushes, which are made of stainless steel and high density of nylon hair which are anti-rust and distortion-free. With these tools, they can help clean the dirt in the crooked corners. These cleaning tools can be recycled many times in correct instruction. And they are easily cleaned and stored. It is manufactured with professional technology to ensure the high quality of the product and can work for a long time.