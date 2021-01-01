From o3+maqui
3PCS A61 CP2102 Module USB to TTL USB 20 Serial Module UART STC Downloader with 5 Pin Dupont Cable
Chip: The main chip CP2102, generate a virtual serial port after installing the driver. Baud Rate: Supporting 300bps ~ 1Mbps Communication Format: supporting 5, 6, 7, 8 data bits; 1, 1.5, 2 stop bits; odd, even, mark, space, none verification. Support Operating System: windows vista / xp / server 2003/200, Mac OS-X/OS-9, Linux Package: 3pcs CP2102 Module + 3 x 5P 20cm Dupont Cable