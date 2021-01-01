King 3pc Snowflakes Printed Flannel Oversized Duvet Set - Tribeca Living

Available in holiday, traditional, classic and contemporary printed patterns, these buttery soft, cozy duvet sets are made of 170gsm 100 percent cotton flannel and will coordinate with any bedroom decor. Brushed on both sides for ultra-soft hand and sanforized to minimize shrinkage, these duvets are designed to accomodate most pillowtop and extra deep mattresses and include internal corner ties that can secure your comforter thru its corner loops and prevent shifting. Set includes one duvet cover and two shams. Machine washable. Size: King. Pattern: Snowflakes.