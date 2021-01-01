Full/Queen 3pc Simply Clean Duvet Set Black - Serta

Safe. Comfortable. Stylish. Clean. Easy. Leading the industry in product quality standards, The Serta Simply Clean Duvet Cover Sets are a fundamental component of any bed. This Duvet Cover is meant to be an encasement for your comforter that can be easily removed and washed. This way, your bedding stays clean and fresh without overpacking your laundry machine, and also dries quickly. It features a zipper closure and it has ties in the corners to keep your comforter from shifting during the night. Easy to use and care for these long-lasting Duvet sets will help you get an awesome night's sleep while also keeping your beds looking exceptional. Size: Full/Queen. Color: Black. Pattern: Solid.