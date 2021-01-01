3pc Robertson Wooden Bar Height Dining Set White - Picket House Furnishings

The Picket House Furnishings Robertson 3PC Wooden Bar Set is going to look amazing in your home! This set includes a bar table and two bar stools. This one of a kind piece features a hand-applied, multi-layered finishing process, giving the bar table a truly unique, one of a kind look. Store your favorite bottles of wine in the bottle storage area with ease. Two spacious drawers allow you to keep any bar accessories within reach and neatly stored away. These bar stools comes with a gray upholstered seat, that pairs beautifully with the distressed white finish. Nail head trim along the seat takes this bar stool to the next level! The sturdy, solid Brazilian pine wood, will take on movement throughout its lifetime, ultimately creating the unique piece of furniture that you pass down generation to generation.