From lotiyo
1.3MP Global Shutter FPD-Link3 Camera, CS-FPD-XAVIER-nCAM-SC132 for Jetson Xavier (5 cam YT1.6-4M)
Excellent low illumination and WDR performance;1/2.8 inch 2 Mega STARVIS sensor IMX307 by SONY;1920*1080@max30fps; 1280*720p@max60fps(cropping mode);640*480@max130fps(cropping mode) Excellent ISP built-in;Uncompressed UYVY format, YUV422-8bit Open source driver and demo; Detailed documentation;Support Raspberry Pi Zero & W,Pi 4,3 b+,Pi 3, Pi CM. Jetson Nano, Xavier NX. A variety of lens options;wiki. veye. cc/index. php/Lens select Default lens is YT1.6-4M;If you want YT1.6-6M, YT1.6-8M,YT1.6-12M,YT1.6-16M, please leave a message. The price is the same.