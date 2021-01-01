From divi

1.3MP Global Shutter FPD-Link3 Camera, CS-FPD-CAM-SC132 for Raspberry Pi 4/3B+/3 and Jetson Nano XavierNX (YT3.5-2M Lens)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

1.3MP Global Shutter FPD-Link3 Camera, CS-FPD-CAM-SC132 for.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com