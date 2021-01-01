From sun star organics
3Male RCA to 3Male RCA Composite Video Audio AV AV Cable Gold Plated 6 Feet
RCA cord (connect to video and audio L or R input) 3-Male to 3-Male RCA Flexible high-quality PVC material, Oil-resistant, Wear-resistant, Acid-resistant and alkali-resistant, prolongs its service life 24K gold-plated connectors for smooth connections and to prevent corrosion. Fully molded color-coded connectors (Yellow-video, White - Left Audio, Red - Right Audio) Plug and Play, Perfect for Home-Entertainment system such as DVD Player, TV, Camcorder, Set-Top-Box, VCR and other 3RCA-enabled devices. Package include: 3-RCA Composite Video Audio Cable. Length: 6FT