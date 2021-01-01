3M VHB Tape 4959, 1 in width x 6 in length (Pack of 12)

Applications: ideal for a closely matched surfaces, the acrylic adhesive tape is used for bonding stiffeners, panels, and reinforcement bars. It is used for general and heavy-duty sealing purposes in automobile, furniture, and appliance industries Special Feature: the foam core tape creates permanent sealing against water and other liquids. This Viscoelastic tape is rated for eliminating the requirements of liquid adhesives, drilling, spot welds, screws, and other mechanical fasteners Resistivity: VHB tape is precession engineered to ensure durably bonded surfaces in extreme environmental conditions enduring cold, hot, and humid weather. UV rays, solvent, and chemicals doesn't affect the durability of this high-strength tape Specifications: 0.120 in. thick, 1 in. wide, and 6 in. long impact resistant tape is UL 746C listed. Easy-to-use white colored permanent bonding tape bonds seamlessly with high durability 3M 4959 VHB Double-Sided tape is a quick and easy surface bonding so