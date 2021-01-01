From silipax company
3M OM2 LC LC Fiber Patch Cable 1Gb Duplex 50125 LC to LC Multimode Jumper 3 Meter 984ft Length Options 05M 300M 1gb 10gb mmf lcupc sfp 1gbase.
Fiber Cable Description: OM2 LC to LC Fiber Patch Cable 3 Meter 1Gig Duplex LC LC Multimode Fiber (MMF) Patch Cable, Corning 50/125um core/cladding, 1.25 ceramic ferrule LC connectors for reliable, high speed, low loss, data transmission. Orange, OFNR, 2.0mm outer diameter, zip-cord reinforced, PVC jacket. Education, Corporate, Military/Defense, Government, Healthcare, Finance and General Commercial, Computer Networking Applications. Fiber Patch Cable Details: 3 Meter (9.84 feet), Duplex (2 fiber strands), 2.0 mm, Outer Diameter, Zip-Cord Reinforced, LC to LC Terminated, Multimode Fiber (MMF) Optical Patch Cable / Jumper Cord. Core / Cladding: Corning 50m (micron) diameter fiber core / 125m diameter cladding (1 micron is 1 one-millionth/1 meter). The fiber optic core is surrounded by a transparent, low refraction, cladding material. Light is contained within the fiber core (total internal reflection) causing the fiber within the patch cor