Hamilton Beach 3L Digital Air Fryer - Black

For fast cooking with little to no oil, nothing beats an air fryer. The Hamilton Beach 3 Liter Air Fryer is perfect for people who love food with a crispy finish. From French fries and potato wedges to chicken wings, steaks, baked goods and vegetables, the Hamilton Beach 3 Liter Air Fryer is the appliance to reach for when you want perfectly cooked food — and you want it fast. You’ll find yourself using the Hamilton Beach 3 Liter Air Fryer for everything from quick snacks and side dishes to family meals, since it cooks food faster than a traditional oven. Its 3 liter capacity holds enough food for 2-4 people, and when the cooking cycle completes, the audible beep tells you when food is ready. After cooking, the removable nonstick basket makes cleanup easy.