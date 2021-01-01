From digital nc - optics nc
3Inch Acrylic Lazy Susan Turntable Organizer Revolving Display Base White Acrylic for Spice Rack Table Cake Kitchen Pantry Decorating (3Inch, 4Pcs)
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Lazy Susan turntable rotates for easy access Supports up to 10KG, long lasting Steel ball bearing for rotation Multifunctional - Could be used as lazy Susan, turntable, Model base, spice organizer etc, DIMENSION - Diameter: 3inch / 76mm, Thickness: 12mm / 0.47inch Pacakge Includes 3 Inch Acrylic Lazy Susans x 4