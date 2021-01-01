3in1 Charging Stand Universal Charging Dock Station for Airpods 21 Apple Watch Series 654321 iPhone 12 11 Pro SE 2020 XS Max XR X 8 7 6 Plus.

COMPATIBILITY Desktop Charging stand is universal perfectly compatible with Airpods 2/1, Apple Watch SERIES 4/3/2/1 (38-44mm), iPhone Xs Max/Xr/Xs/X/8 Plus/8/7 Plus/7/6s Plus/6s/6 Plus/6/SE/5S/5, iPad (7.9-9.7 inch), All Android Smartphone (Samsung Galaxy, Huawei, LG, Moto, Google Pixel, ZTE) and other tablets (3.5-9.7 inch ). CORDS MANAGEMENTThe clean lines and modernist design of this charging stand made it an exquisite artwork for your table, nightstand and your bedroom. The silicone cutout for iWatch magnetic charger cords makes it easy to embed and take out. The cord keeper under the base is designed to organize the Airpods charger wire, and the N-door is a great design to keep the cell phone charging cable to be well organized. (NOTE: ALL Cables are NOT included, only works with original Apple USB cables) STRONG & STURDYMade of solidly premium hard plastic PC and soft rubber, the premium hard PC framework makes the stand stable in any o