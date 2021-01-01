3G/6G HD SDI BNC Cable- Belden 1694a RG6 - Red (35ft)

Supports Full 3G/6G HD SDI Bandwidth for 1080P, 4K Video and Beyond, Conforms to SMPTE 2081-1 6 Gb/s UHDTV, SMPTE 424M 3 Gb/s HD-SDI 1080P. Belden 1694A can be used in pairs to provide 4K capabilities. This cable is available from 2ft up to 300ft long in a variety of colors. Belden 1694a 18 AWG RG6 type coax HD SDI cable for superior performance and durability Kings True 75 ohm BNC connectors are crimp style BNC connectors with a Lifetime Connector Replacement Warranty offered by that will provide years if hassle free performance form our HD SDI cables. Connectors are covered with heat shrink to provide a professional look and support the cable from prematurely breaking. Length of cables clearly marked and Hook and Loop strapped Purchase these HD SDI Cables with 100% confidence with 30 day replacement warranty and Lifetime BNC Connector replacement that we have your back. Hand made by our technicians in the USA