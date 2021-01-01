3D Simulation Fish Shape Catnip Chew Toy Pet Soft Fish Shape Cat Toy Funny Interactive Stuffed Cat Toy-Type A

Description: 3D Simulation Fish Shape Catnip Chew Toy Pet Soft Fish Shape Cat Toy Funny Interactive Stuffed Cat ToyFeatures: -?Stuffed material, soft and skin friendly?The front is covered with dense wool fibers evenly, the suede is plump and smooth, full of elasticity, and good thermal insulation-?Inner filled pp cotton, safe and comfortable?PP cotton is artificial chemical fiber made of polypropylene fiber. The cotton has good elasticity, strong bulkiness, beautiful appearance, and is not afraid of extrusion. The advantage is that it is easy to clean-?3D printing?Using 3D printing technology, vivid image-?Add catnip?Catnip can help cats spit out hair balls in their stomachs and make them excited, but it wo n't harm cats. Specifications: MaterialWool fibersTypeA: Carassius auratusB: Red carpC: Grass carpE: MackerelSize30cm/11.