From ekena millwork
Ekena Millwork 3D Shallows EnduraWall Decorative 19-5/8-in x 19-5/8-in Embossed Wall Panel in White | WP20X20SHWH
Advertisement
Create a stunning visual effect for walls and ceilings, make a unique headboard or finish doors and furniture pieces with the ultra-versatile PVC 3D wall panels. They come in a plethora of sizes and designs, so project ideas are only limited by your imagination. PVC wall panels are lightweight, easy to handle and can be cut and installed with standard woodworking tools. Ekena Millwork 3D Shallows EnduraWall Decorative 19-5/8-in x 19-5/8-in Embossed Wall Panel in White | WP20X20SHWH