From ibattz pte limited
28' 3D Infrared Quartz Electric Plug and Safer Sensor Fireplace Insert, 28 inches
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Patent pending 3D flame effect technology offers a layered flame effect to create a realistic fire with five adjustable brightness and speed settings 5,200 BTU heater provides supplemental zone heating for up to 1,000 square feet Patent pending Safer Plug fire prevention technology monitors the temperature of the plug to prevent electrical fire, circuit or product damage Patent pending Safer Sensor fire prevention technology alerts you when the heater is obstructed and will automatically shut off to prevent damage