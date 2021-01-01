3D Illusion Lamp YKL World LED Night Light Touch Switch 7 Color Changing Table Desk Decoration Lamps Fathers Day Gift Birthday Present with Acrylic.

ATTENTION - Just 3D VISION EFFECT, the lamp Itself is a 2D ACRYLIC PLATE. But everyone will be attracted by the vivid 3D illusion effect. Especially in the dark night or take a photograph, the vision thrill will be strong! Making your room more interesting. TOUCH SWITCH - LED Illusion lamp can fixed one single color or 7 color gradual changing by one button operated. 8 changeable color modes including Cyan, Blue, Green, Red, White, Yellow and Purple as well as a flashing mode that displays all colors. USB POWERED - No need adapter, USB Cable connected to PC or your home adaptor. Easy to charge and adjust the light color. Perfect as a bedside night light for your kids or animal enthusiast. SAFETY & SAVE ENERGY - Magic 3D optical lamps is made of durable ABS. Energy efficient lifespan of 10,000 hours. Safe to touch and never overheat. 9 LED beads, green lighting, energy saving and no hurt to your eyes. Just enjoy your restful sleep*