3D DIY Self-adhesive Wall Sticker Simulation Tile Brick Waterproof Wall Decal Home Office Living Room Bedroom Wall Decor 1

Features:-The Wall Sticker has 3D effect and feel of shiny glass tile, more luxurious than ordinary wall stickers-Simulation tile sticker, so that family life is full of vitality and art-Suitable for smooth and clean surfaces-No need to ask people to decorate, self-adhesive design, can be affixed directly (pay attention to no water, no dust)-Waterproof, moisture-proof and mildew proof-Can be used as an art deco to make life more comfortable-With glue on the back, it can be pasted by tearing off the bottom paper-Wall stickers can free cutting, can design effect, cut into the shape of your love, DIY freely-A variety of smooth wall surfaces are available, glass surface, wood surface, tile surface, etc-Surface waterproof membrane design, easy to resist stains, can be directly washed with water, easy to handle. Specification: Name: Creative Tile Sticker Material: PVCColor: As picture shownSize: 254*300mm*1.