One of the first furniture designs based on the concept of molding a three-dimensional veneer, the 3D Chair Sledge Base has an air of modernity and lightness. All edges of this chair fall away from its occupant, giving it a wonderful minimalism while the barely-there steel base makes it appear as though the seat is floating in mid air. The 3D Chair Sledge Base is available in several different finishes and also a stacking option. Founded in 1967, Gubi is a Scandinavian furniture, lighting and home accessories company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have focused on emerging designs and acquiring iconic, modernist designs from the 1930s to the 1970s, and their selection is internationally recognized. From the chic, functional Grasshopper Floor Lamp, designed by Greta Grossman, to the luxurious, elegant TS Side Table, Marble - Black Frame, their products are timeless and versatile. Color: Brown.