3D Bar Stool Sledge Base by Gubi - Color: Black (2003-03 | 3003-01-21)

Ideal for both residential and commercial spaces, the 3D Bar Stool Sledge Base will add effortless style to existing decor. The soft, abstract shape of the seat shell projects an elegant minimalism with its rounded edges, while the steel, wire-frame sledge base is both sturdy and light. Crafted from quality materials, the 3D Bar Stool Sledge Base is a true embodiment of Danish design. Founded in 1967, GUBI is a Scandinavian furniture, lighting, and home accessories company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have focused on emerging designs and acquiring iconic, modernist designs from the 1930s to the 1970s, and their selection is internationally recognized. From the chic, functional Grashoppa Floor Lamp, designed by Greta Grossman, to the luxurious, elegant TS Side Table, Marble - Black Frame, their products are timeless and versatile. Color: Black.