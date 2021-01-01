3D Bar Stool Center Base by Gubi - Color: Beige (2003-10 | 3003-04-21)

With a free-form almost abstract quality to it, the 3D Bar Stool Center Base from Gubi is a wonderful modern seating option for the both home and commercial applications. The molded seat has soft edges which gently curve away from the center and is made of either polypropylene or molded wood veneer. The simple base provides both sturdiness and minimalism that is a testament to Danish design. Founded in 1967, GUBI is a Scandinavian furniture, lighting, and home accessories company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have focused on emerging designs and acquiring iconic, modernist designs from the 1930s to the 1970s, and their selection is internationally recognized. From the chic, functional Grashoppa Floor Lamp, designed by Greta Grossman, to the luxurious, elegant TS Side Table, Marble - Black Frame, their products are timeless and versatile. Color: Beige.