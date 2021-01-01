From monte carlo
Monte Carlo 3CPR60HAB Cupra 60" 3 Blade Ceiling Fan with Remote Control Antique Iron Fans Ceiling Fans Indoor Ceiling Fans
Advertisement
Monte Carlo 3CPR60HAB Cupra 60" 3 Blade Ceiling Fan with Remote Control The Monte Carlo 60" Cupra features a 178.0 X 12.0 6 speed motor with a degree blade pitch.FeaturesFeatured in the decorative Cupra collectionA great choice for your do-it-yourself projectThe preferred brand choice of builders and electriciansIncludes reversible Dark Wood fan bladesFan is controllable by a Remote Control (included)Can be installed on sloped ceilingsRequires bulbUses an energy efficient 33 watt DC motorETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 60"Height: 19"Width: 60"Product Weight: 16.3 lbsBlade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 3Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: YesBlade Pitch: 22 DegreesMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 6CFM high: 7857 (cubic feet per minute)Motor Wattage: 33 watts Indoor Ceiling Fans Antique Iron