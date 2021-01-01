From maxim
Maxim 39936 Vision 15 Light 32" Linear Crystal Drum Pendant Polished Chrome / Beveled Crystal Glass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Maxim 39936 Vision 15 Light 32" Linear Crystal Drum Pendant Drums of square Beveled Crystal are connected together as a vision of beauty. Crystal strands line the inside of the fixture for added shimmer. Polished Chrome hardware adds a reflective quality to the overall look.Product Features: Part of the Vision CollectionFully covered under Maxim's 1-year limited warrantyUL Listed for Dry LocationSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes clear crystal shadeIncludes (2) 6" and (6) 12" downrods and 72" of wire for installationProduct Specifications: Height: 7.5" (measured from top of fixture to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 12" Maximum Height: 54" (including chain / cord / down rods)Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonBulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 15Watts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 600Voltage: 120vProduct Variations: 39935: 12 Light 23" Wide Pendant39934: 9 Light 17" Wide Pendant Polished Chrome / Beveled Crystal Glass