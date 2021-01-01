From maxim
Maxim 39911 1 Light 5" Tall Wall Sconce from the Facets Collection Polished Chrome / Beveled Crystal Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Maxim 39911 1 Light 5" Tall Wall Sconce from the Facets Collection Features:Fully covered under Maxim's 1 year warrantyRequires (1) 50 watt G9 base bulb (Included)Beveled crystal glass shadeRated for damp locationsDimensions:Height: 5"Width: 7.5"(also called depth or projection - the distance from the wall to the furthest protruding point of the fixture)Extension: 4.5" (also called depth or projection - the distance from the wall to the furthest protruding point of the fixture)Backplate Height: 4.25"Backplate Width: 6.63"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 50Total Wattage: 50Voltage: 120v Polished Chrome / Beveled Crystal