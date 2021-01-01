Axor 39834 Citterio Wall Mounted Double-Jointed Pot Filler with 25" Spout Reach - Engineered in Germany Lifetime Warranty Steel Optik Faucet Pot

Axor 39834 Citterio Wall Mounted Double-Jointed Pot Filler with 25" Spout Reach - Engineered in Germany, Lifetime Warranty Axor products are manufactured in GermanyAxor products include a limited lifetime warrantyAll brass faucet body constructionDouble handle operation - handles rest on 1/4 turn valvesSpout swivels 180° providing greater access to more areas of the sink180° Swivel: 180° swivel area lets you access most, if not all, areas of the sink and enhances the faucet's versatility when in use. Spout Height: 4-3/8" (measured from center of mounting hole to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 25" (measured from center of faucet base to center of spout outlet)Number of Holes Required for Installation: 1Flow Rate: 2.5 GPM (gallons-per-minute)Founded in Germany's Black Forest back in 1901, Axor is committed to building a strong sense of tradition. Featuring unsurpassed quality, design and performance, Axor's products offer a lifetime of satisfaction. Through many breakthroughs in comfort and technology, they bring the perfect solution you need to make the most of your water experience. With a sharp eye for innovation, Axor is consistently designing products with exceptional durability, built to not only be highly functional, but also a source of luxury and pleasure. With all of the showers and faucets they offer, new useful functions and details are at the core, making daily use as easy and comfortable as possible so that you may enjoy your Axor products for many years to come. Double Handle Steel Optik