Elements 397 Naples 12-1/2 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Stainless Steel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar

Elements 397 Naples 12-1/2 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Features:Beautifully finished to match your home's decorCrafted from stainless steel for a long lasting durabilityCoordinates with the Naples seriesElements offers a limited lifetime warrantyMounting hardware includedSpecifications:Length: 15-9/16"Width: 1/2"Center to Center: 12-1/2"Projection: 1-3/8"Base Diameter: 3/8"Material: Stainless Steel Bar Stainless Steel