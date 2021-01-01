From maxim
Maxim 39695 Kinetic 30" Wide LED Chandelier Dark Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Maxim 39695 Kinetic 30" Wide LED Chandelier FeaturesWire cord runs along truss like structureConstructed of steel and aluminumComes with a clear glass shade Rod suspended designIncludes 6 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 23-3/4"Width: 30"Product Weight: 29.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 1 wattsWattage: 6 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000K Dark Satin Nickel