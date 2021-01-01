Maxim 39623 Ice 28" Wide LED Bath Light with Iceberg Glass Polished Chrome / Iceberg Glass Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

From maxim
Maxim 39623 Ice 28" Wide LED Bath Light with Iceberg Glass Blocks of piastra style Iceberg glass sparkle and shimmer from the high powered LEDs concealed inside Polished Chrome metal supports. Not only Is useful light directed down, additional light is cast indirectly upwards and into the room for even and soft illumination.Product Features:Part of the Ice CollectionFully covered under Maxim's 5-year limited warrantyDimmable fixtureUL Listed for Damp LocationsProduct Specifications: Height: 6"Width: 28"Extension: 3"Bulb Type: Integrated LEDNumber of Lights: 6Watts Per LED: 5Total Wattage: 30Voltage: 120Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90+Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 2420 Vanity Light Polished Chrome / Iceberg Glass