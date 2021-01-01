From maxim
Maxim 39556 Milano 8 Light 38" Wide Chandelier Polished Nickel / Clear Glass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Maxim 39556 Milano 8 Light 38" Wide Chandelier The highlight of this collection is the hand formed clear spiral glass shades which are nested in a unique frame. Inspired by the craftsmen of Italy, these fixtures will become tomorrow's heirlooms.FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with glass shadesInstallable on sloped ceilings(8) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 22-1/4"Minimum Height: 25"Maximum Hanging Height: 67"Width: 37-3/4"Depth: 37-3/4"Product Weight: 22.04 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 11-1/2"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Depth: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel / Clear Glass