Dolan Designs 3954 Horizon 4 Light Bathroom Fixture Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Dolan Designs 3954 Horizon 4 Light Bathroom Fixture Dolan Designs 3954 Horizon 4 Light Bathroom Fixture Modern design and contemporary styling, the Horizon Collection has a beautiful array of seamlessly designed bathroom fixtures. Satin nickel finish gives this fixture a wonderful texture that is impossible to overlook. Dolan Designs 3954 Features: Uses (4) x 100 Watt Medium Base Bulbs (Not Included) Satin Nickel finish Inside shade: Satin White, Outside Shade: Clear Seedy Glass UL Listed for Damp Location Dolan Designs 3954 Specifications: Height: 8" Width: 32" Bulb Included: No Bulb Base: Medium Number of Bulbs: 4 Watts Per Bulb: 100 Max. Wattage: 400 Voltage: 120V UL Listed: Damp Location Dolan Designs offers some of the finest styles and finishes available in home lighting today, allowing you to create a distinctive look for your home. Simple, clean and classic designs to complement a wide variety of decorating styles are the hallmarks of Dolan Designs. Vanity Light Satin Nickel