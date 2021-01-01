From nutone
NuTone 395 Rough-in for Pre-installation of 360 and CI370 Series Central Vacuum Inlets Floor Care Appliance Components Central Vacuum Components
NuTone 395 Rough-in for Pre-installation of 360 and CI370 Series Central Vacuum Inlets Features: Rough-in kit for 360 and CI370 series inletsIncludes: (1) 90-degree E11 flange, (1) black cover plate, (1) mounting bracket, (1) 24" pc 2-inch OD (outer diameter) PVC tubing, and (1) 42-inch pc 18/2 wire taped to PVC tubing Inlets na