Capital Lighting 3949-202 Chapman 9 Light 2 Tier Chandelier Burnished Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Capital Lighting 3949-202 Chapman 9 Light 2 Tier Chandelier Features:Soft White Glass ShadeDesigned to cast light in an upward directionMade of SteelUL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (9) 60 watt Medium (E26) base bulb (Not Included - bulbs will be offered upon checkout)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 30.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 28.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Chain Length: 120"Canopy Width: 1.02"Product Weight: 12.3 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: Compact Fluorescent, IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 9Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 540Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Burnished Bronze