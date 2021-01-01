From minka lavery
Minka Lavery 392-613-L LED ADA Compliant Bath Bar from the Square Collection Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Advertisement
Minka Lavery 392-613-L LED ADA Compliant Bath Bar from the Square Collection LED ADA Compliant Bath Bar from the Square CollectionFeatures:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaComes with etched opal glass shadeUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationLamping Technologies:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Specifications:Bulb Base: Integrated LEDBulb Type: LEDBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 30Wattage: 30Height: 5.75"Width: 24.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 4"Voltage: 120v Bath Bar Polished Nickel