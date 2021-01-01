From tsckaraoke

390 189 L1131 LR1130 LR54 Alkaline Button Cell Battery for Thermometer 5PcsCardTotal 15pc

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

AG10, LR1130, L1131, SR1130,390, LR54, 189 1.5V Button Cell Batteries Capacity:75mAh Equivalent to: 1130, AG10, DLR1130, SR1130, L1131, LR1130, LR54, , 189-1, A, 390A, D189, 189, G10, G10A, GP89A, KA54, RW89, V10GA Shelf Life: 2 years (not printed on battery) Application: toys, laser pointers, watches, lighted tweezers, thermometers, nano keychain flashlight, small blinking LED lights for holiday decorations and so on.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com