From tsckaraoke
390 189 L1131 LR1130 LR54 Alkaline Button Cell Battery for Thermometer 5PcsCardTotal 15pc
Advertisement
AG10, LR1130, L1131, SR1130,390, LR54, 189 1.5V Button Cell Batteries Capacity:75mAh Equivalent to: 1130, AG10, DLR1130, SR1130, L1131, LR1130, LR54, , 189-1, A, 390A, D189, 189, G10, G10A, GP89A, KA54, RW89, V10GA Shelf Life: 2 years (not printed on battery) Application: toys, laser pointers, watches, lighted tweezers, thermometers, nano keychain flashlight, small blinking LED lights for holiday decorations and so on.