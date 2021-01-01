This Officially Licensed Portable Bar will ensure your next picnic or BBQ is a hit! It's also a great space saver for apartments and small homes. The Deluxe Portable Bar has two shelves which provide more than enough space for all your drinks and accessories. It is constructed of metal and has four strong legs. The bar collapses for easy space saving storage and includes a convenient carrying case for transportation. Trademark Gameroom 39-in x 36-in Rectangle Mini Bar | FD8000-BFT