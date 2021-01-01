Stencil Ease 39 in. Two Part Handicap Stencil

Handicap Two Part parking lot stencil measures 39 in. high by 39 in. wide and comes on 2-pieces of plastic. Stencil is designed to lay flat on pavement and can be used to mark hundreds of parking spaces. The two part stencil allows the background color to be painted first and then the Handicap symbol to be painted on top of the background color. Usually the background color is blue and the Handicap symbol is painted in white or sometimes yellow. The background box is essentially a square stencil that paints out a perfectly sized square as step one. Step two, the actual Handicap symbol then lays on top of the previously painted out box.