From peerless
peerless 39 - 80 inches flat wall mount
Advertisement
Peerless 39 - 80 inches flat wall Mount Increased screen compatibility includes VESA 800 x 400 mm mounting hole patterns Open wall plate design allows for total wall access, increasing electrical access and cable management options Ultra-slim design holds screen only 1.2' From the wall for a low-profile application Horizontal screen adjustment of up to 8' (Depending on screen model) for perfect screen placement Peerless SF660 Universal Fixed Low-Profile Wall Mount for 37' to 63' Displays (Black)