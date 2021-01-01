From richelieu
Richelieu 38878 Inspiration 8 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Natural Iron Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Richelieu 38878 Inspiration 8 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features: Elegantly finished to enhance the style and décor of any home Beautiful cast iron craftsmanship ensures long lasting durability Coordinates well with the Inspiration Collection All necessary mounting hardware is included Specifications: Length: 8-15/16" (227.45 mm) Width: 1/2" (13 mm) Center to Center: 8" (203.2 mm) Projection: 1-11/16" (42.51 mm) Base Width: 13/16" (21 mm) Base Length: 15/16" (24.25 mm) Material: Cast Iron Handle Natural Iron