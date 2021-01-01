From atlas homewares
Atlas Homewares 388 Tableau 1-7/8 Inch Diameter Cabinet Pull Backplate Polished Nickel Cabinet Hardware Cabinet Hardware Backplates Pulls
Advertisement
Atlas Homewares 388 Tableau 1-7/8 Inch Diameter Cabinet Pull Backplate Features:Beautiful finishes compliment a variety of decorsConstructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityCoordinates well with other items from the Tableau collectionCovered by a limited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Length: 1-7/8"Width: 1-7/8"Center to Center: 1-7/16"Projection: 5/16"Material: Zinc Pulls Polished Nickel