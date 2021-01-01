From minka lavery
Minka Lavery 3872 Rawson Ridge 2 Light 14" Tall Wall Sconce Aged Silverwood / Coal Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Minka Lavery 3872 Rawson Ridge 2 Light 14" Tall Wall Sconce Features Constructed from steel (2) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required Dimmable with compatible dimming bulbs ETL rated for damp locations Dimensions Height: 14" Width: 7.5" Extension: 3" Product Weight: 1.26 lbs Backplate Height: 14" Backplate Width: 7.5" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 2 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Shape: B10.5 Bulb Included: No Aged Silverwood / Coal