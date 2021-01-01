Hinkley Lighting 3866 Wells 9 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Weathered Brass / Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 3866 Wells 9 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Authentic, vintage lighting that feels at home in an industrial setting is right in the wheelhouse for Wells. Tapered candle sleeves reach up at staggered heights to create a true old world aesthetic.FeaturesConstructed of steelInstallable on sloped ceilings(9) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 26"Maximum Hanging Height: 146"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Product Weight: 17.5 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Canopy Depth: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 540 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Weathered Brass / Black