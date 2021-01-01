From minka lavery
Minka Lavery 3854 Langen Square 4 Light 14" Wide Multi Light Pendant Antique Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Minka Lavery 3854 Langen Square 4 Light 14" Wide Multi Light Pendant Langen Square, architectural meets antique for a very versatile look. A simple, open design, complimented by frame clear acrylic accents set the stage to make a statement and highlight detail. Features Constructed of steel and acrylic materials Sloped ceiling compatible (4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required Dimmable with compatible dimming bulbs ETL rated for damp locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 26" Minimum Hanging Height: 30" Maximum Hanging Height: 72" Width: 14" Depth: 14" Product Weight: 10.85 lbs Canopy Height: 5/8" Canopy Diameter: 5" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 4 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Antique Nickel