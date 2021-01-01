From minka lavery
Minka Lavery 3849 9 Light 32" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier Coal Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Minka Lavery 3849 9 Light 32" Wide Pillar Candle Chandelier Sleek Transitional design with tapered candle arms and Etched Opal glass shades is sure to impressFeaturesConstructed of steel and glassIncludes frosted glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(9) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 36"Minimum Height: 40-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 82-1/2"Width: 32"Product Weight: 13.58 lbsCanopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Coal