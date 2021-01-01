From maxim
Maxim 38369BC Icycle 35" Crystal LED Bath Bar Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Maxim 38369BC Icycle 35" Crystal LED Bath Bar Rectangular Beveled Crystals are suspended from a channel of Polished Chrome. The crystal sparkles and shimmers when illuminated by the LED source encased in the channel. This contemporary will add elegance to a wide variety of room decors.Features Constructed from steel, stainless steel and crystalIntegrated LED lightingDimmable fixture via Triac dimmerRated for damp locationsDimensions Height: 4-1/4"Width: 35-1/4"Extension: 5-1/2"Depth: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 7.05472 lbsBackplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 35-1/4"Electrical Specifications Wattage: 19 wattsLumens: 1330Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIAverage Hours: 25000 Bath Bar Polished Chrome