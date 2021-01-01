From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 38262 Ferro 18" Tall LED Wall Sconce Gold Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Eurofase Lighting 38262 Ferro 18" Tall LED Wall Sconce Inspired by shadow box wall art, multiple cubes outlined by plated-gold frames are positioned in dimensional patterns and illuminated by LED panels to create a dramatic visual effect.FeaturesConstructed from quality metalIntegrated 22 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers UL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 17-3/4"Width: 14-1/4"Extension: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 8.82 lbsBackplate Height: 7-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/4"Backplate Depth: 1-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1200Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 22 wattsAverage Hours: 35000 Gold