From craftmade
Craftmade 38225 Arabella 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Oiled Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Craftmade 38225 Arabella 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with frosted glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(5) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 24"Width: 24"Product Weight: 12.35 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5-3/8"Shade Width: 6-1/2"Canopy Height: 1-1/16"Canopy Width: 8-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 500 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Oiled Bronze