Sullivans 38201 4-1/2-Inch by 8-1/2-Inch Cutting Edge Frosted Ruler

Clear Non-skid dots that keep the ruler from slidingUnique grid systems make cutting effortlessLarge numbers for easy visibilityKeeps you sharp so you never lose your EDGEThe diamond powder edge maintains the sharpness of your rotary blade as it spinsFull see-through NON SKID frosting keeps the ruler from sliding and makes it light enough to see your fabric through itThis package contains one 8-1/2 by 4-1/2-inch frosted ruler