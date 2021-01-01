From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 38147 Tura 10" Wide Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Eurofase Lighting 38147 Tura 10" Wide Pendant Scandinavian and industrial-inspired design come together in the Tura collection featuring a black hardback shade or a white linen shade for versatility.FeaturesConstructed from quality metalIncludes a black hardback or white linen with golden interior shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 3", (1) 6", (1) 12", and (1) 18" downrodUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year fixture manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 55"Width: 10"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 4.4 lbsWire Length: 39"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Black