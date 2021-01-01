From maxim
Maxim 3806 Balboa 17" 1 Light Wall Sconce Copper Oxide / Lace Glass Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces
Maxim 3806 Balboa 17" 1 Light Wall Sconce Product Features:Part of the Balboa DC CollectionAvailable in multiple sizesFully covered under Maxim's 1-year limited warrantyUL Listed for Wet LocationIncludes cream glassProduct Specifications:Overall Height: 17.25"Width: 12"Extension: 14.25"Backplate Height: 7.75"Backplate Width: 5.25"HCO: 5.25" (height from center of outlet)Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vProduct Variations:85506: 1 Light 17.25" Tall Energy Efficient Version Outdoor Wall Sconces Copper Oxide / Lace Glass